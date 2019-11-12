Disney+ launched on Tuesday morning with plenty of movies and TV shows from the five-prong programming oeuvre that spans Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic offerings. Those coffers will continue to build up, especially when it comes to TV series in year two, but for now, The Mandalorian premiere already contains a wide-reaching implication, and beyond that, folks are delighted to see a few surprises.

Namely, there are many Disney Channel offerings from back in the day on the streaming service, and huge waves of nostalgia are forming in the face of that realization. Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck are the two big ones trending right now on Twitter, so it’s a good day already for a lot of people. It truly is the little things that matter, right?

You know it's gonna be a good day when you see #DarkwingDuck and #Gargoyles trending. pic.twitter.com/LYvv4FU4Oh — Katie Hagaman (@hagaman_kl) November 12, 2019

Some folks woke up at 3:00 am with the launch of the service and quickly realized that all hope was lost for the night’s remaining sleep. Not to mention any and all productivity for the remainder of the week, probably.

Disney+ is a problem it's 3AM and I'm thinking about binge watching fucking Gargoyles. — KZ 🗝 (@KZXcellent) November 12, 2019

I’m 5 episodes into Gargoyles and I don’t plan on sleeping. pic.twitter.com/MijbqI7RkB — Brocksgiving 🦃 (@brockvox) November 12, 2019

Me binge watching Gargoyles on #DisneyPlus with my mom and sister. pic.twitter.com/FiFmjfZJNE — Kayla Hernandez (@Kayla69666) November 12, 2019

Oh my god, there are so many forgotten pieces of my childhood on Disney+. I'm not saying you should subscribe, but they have both Gargoyles and the full run of the 90's X-Men cartoon series guys. — John Thurner (@JRThurner) November 12, 2019

Woke up sick and watched the Mandalorian and Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck. The only way this could bring back my childhood more is if my parents fought until my dad stormed out and my mom cried in the kitchen. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 12, 2019

Listen at first I thought, "Yes, my kids are gonna love this," but the second I logged in and saw, Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles and the X-Men animated series, I forgot all about them. This is for me!!! @disneyplus #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/mIGTK7BYA0 — 👑Kim V. Poetry👑 (@Kym4ever30) November 12, 2019

If you don't hear from me for a few days, I'm busy reliving my early childhood. #DisneyPlus #Gargoyles pic.twitter.com/wMzEHRv1d8 — 💀 Seid 💀 (@DeadEndReyes) November 12, 2019

And an overriding request has formulated … “Look all I ask from Disney+ is they do a proper HD release of A GOOFY MOVIE and also a new live action GARGOYLES show with the scale of GAME OF THRONES,” writer BenDavid Grabinski tweeted.

look all I ask from Disney+ is they do a proper HD release of A GOOFY MOVIE and also a new live action GARGOYLES show with the scale of GAME OF THRONES — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019 will go down in the history books, y’all.