Disney+ Viewers Are Surprised And Thrilled To See These O.G. Shows On The Streaming Service

Film/TV Editor

Disney+ launched on Tuesday morning with plenty of movies and TV shows from the five-prong programming oeuvre that spans Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic offerings. Those coffers will continue to build up, especially when it comes to TV series in year two, but for now, The Mandalorian premiere already contains a wide-reaching implication, and beyond that, folks are delighted to see a few surprises.

Namely, there are many Disney Channel offerings from back in the day on the streaming service, and huge waves of nostalgia are forming in the face of that realization. Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck are the two big ones trending right now on Twitter, so it’s a good day already for a lot of people. It truly is the little things that matter, right?

Some folks woke up at 3:00 am with the launch of the service and quickly realized that all hope was lost for the night’s remaining sleep. Not to mention any and all productivity for the remainder of the week, probably.

And an overriding request has formulated … “Look all I ask from Disney+ is they do a proper HD release of A GOOFY MOVIE and also a new live action GARGOYLES show with the scale of GAME OF THRONES,” writer BenDavid Grabinski tweeted.

November 12, 2019 will go down in the history books, y’all.

Topics: #Disney, #Disney+

