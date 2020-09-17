Disney+ isn’t even a year old yet and it already has an Emmy. Though the big show isn’t till Sunday, the awards body has been handing out tons of smaller trophies in the week before, mostly for technical awards and ones, semi-ironically, not deemed worthy of prime time television, as part of their “Creative Arts Emmys.” One of those awards is Outstanding Special Visual Effects, which wound up going to the streamer’s biggest break-out thus far: The Mandalorian.

It may not be the last: The Star Wars program, about a Boba Fett-like bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal, is up for 11 other Creative Arts Emmys, on top of its Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Among the other nominations include Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Taika Waitti, who voiced the droid IG-11, and Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in the Season 1 home stretch (and will be back for more).

Mind you, the show’s own breakout star, Baby Yoda, is only partially a visual effect. Instead he’s part CGI and part puppet. It was originally planned to be 100% the former until supporting player Werner Herzog, who plays the sinister one known as “The Client,” literally called them “cowards” for not going with an old-fashioned puppet. Luckily there were still plenty of other excuses for F/X that wouldn’t incur the wrath of the director of Fitzcarraldo.

(Via Deadline)