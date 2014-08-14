Do You Remember These Former ‘Daily Show’ Correspondents?

Including the Craig Kilborn era The Daily Show has been on the air for 18 years, longer than any Comedy Central show (South Park tuns 17 today). In that time, dozens of correspondents have appeared on the show, and some have hung around far longer than others. Let’s take a look at what six former “Daily Show” correspondents are up to these days.

Bob Wiltfong

Wiltfong joined the show at an unenviable time. The show had multiple recognizable stars in Ed Helms, Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, and Rob Corddry. As a result, it was hard for the new guy to make much of an impression, although he did have his moments. Interestingly enough, Wiltfong had previously worked in the field of real news, before quitting after 9/11, when he realized it was no longer making him happy. His run on the Daily Show was fairly short lived, as he left after a year in 2005. Still, you’ve probably seen him on your TV recently whether you realized it or not. Remember the guy from those Nationwide insurance ads from a few years ago? That’s him!

Dan Bakkedahl

Chances are, you know Bakkedahl from hs role on the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy Veep. But before he was Congressman Roger Furlong, he was part of The Daily Show‘s ever-growing stable or correspondents. As with Wiltfong, he joined a stacked cast, and had trouble finding a voice for himself. When he left in 2007, Aasif Mandvi and John Oliver had joined the cast, and already eclipsed him. In the long run, however, Bakkedahl prevailed and is now part of one of TV’s best comedies. Plus, his Daily Show work is better than you probably remember it. Check out this excellent report he filed about a woefully dysfunctional Republican softball league.

A. Whitney Brown

Most of you probably remember A. Whitney Brown from his “Big Picture” segments on the Dennis Miller-helmed “Weekend Update” of the late 80s/early 90s. But he also spent two years on The Daily Show where he brought the same ultra-highbrow, I-don’t-care-if-you-get-the-joke-or-not humor than he brought to SNL. If you don’t remember Brown’s stint here, it may be because he left in 1998, a year before Jon Stewart showed up. But he was one of the funnier correspondents of the Kilborn era.