Dexter Morgan’s homicidal backstory and the crafting of his Code are currently rolling out on the small screen in Showtime’s Dexter: Original Sin. The TV announcement gods also recently announced another prequel spin off (which will revisit John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer), but our subject today is sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, which will maybe (?) give Michael C. Hall’s devoted fans a better ending after two finale clunkers. Those, of course, include Dex’s notorious hurricane survival as well as New Blood‘s “death” scene of him being shot by Harrison in a supposedly fatal manner. And surprise motherf*cker, Dexter lives. Again. So, let’s talk about what plot shenanigans we might forgive next in Dexter: Resurrection.

Cast Starting here feels right. Michael C. Hall will return, not simply in voice form as with Original Sin, but in the flesh because, as Hall previously suggested, Iron Lake, NY is awfully cold, which slowed down the bleeding out and kept Dexter alive for a trip to the hospital. There, he flashed back into where his taste for death began (hence the beginning of Original Sin‘s literal origin story), and maybe that prequel will end with him waking up and escaping, paving the way for further vigilantism. So yes, Michael C. Hall, baby. Deadline has further revealed three returning characters from earlier times: – Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Dexter (although he is also portrayed in Original Sin by James Martinez); – Dexter’s son, Harrison ^^^ (Jack Alcott), whose own Dark Passenger has already been established in Dexter: New Blood (maybe Harrison will go on to design safer treadmill models someday?); – And James Remar will be back as Dexter’s (very dead) adoptive father, Harry Morgan. Not that being dead is a barrier to reappearing in this franchise. Remar could appear in flashback form or as a ghost, like Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) did in New Blood. As Comic Book recently relayed via Jeff Sneider, rumored new faces for the franchise include Peter Dinklage and Gillian Anderson. How excellent would both of them be as serial killers in need of plucking off by Dexter? Still, I could see Gillian stepping into investigative mode, which would call back to Agent Scully, hopefully with some Easter-egg jokes about Fox Mulder. Neither of those actors have been confirmed by Showtime.

Additionally, we don’t know where Dexter will set up shop in this spin off (surely, it will not be Miami), but no location could prevent him from being haunted by Debra’s ghost. More Jennifer Carpenter, please. Is she confirmed? Not yet. Plot So we can erase this hot-cold mess ^^^ but will also need to hang tight for firm plot details and hold onto hope that this series could end its tradition of gut-punch finales. Additionally, Showtime revealed that filming began in January with a snowy set photo, meaning that the series might not launch too far away from Iron Lake, NY. Dexter also won’t be able to align himself with law enforcement for this spin off, which will still feel like a sharp contrast to his other incarnations. Will any of this be believable? Probably not, but that doesn’t matter. The original show’s finale already asked for hefty suspension of disbelief, and the franchise has only leaned into that feeling as new series continue. Hall did previously admit that he actually found the franchise’s new life to be “unbelievable,” but that didn’t stop him from agreeing to keep on killing as Dexter. Also, this has clearly happened due to ongoing streaming popularity, and Netflix has increased Dexter devotees to the point where it’s impossible to ignore the appetite for more: “I think there’s many different ways this show appeals to people as there are people who watch it. But I think maybe a biding thing is, in a world in which we feel a sense of being out of control people like spending time with a character who’s taking his own, unique control of his little corner of the world. I think we all have our shadow side that we contend with and Dexter’s is obviously a little weightier than most. People enjoy spending time with someone who is doing his best to take responsibility for that side in his sort of outside-the-box way and morally grey way … maybe contending with it in a way that is arguably admirable — even though he’s doing what he’s doing.” This shouldn’t be too surprising. Look at how ridiculously prosperous Ryan Murphy has been with his Monster series on Netflix.