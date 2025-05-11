Does ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

The Boys‘ fifth season is currently hot and heavy into filming with Vought Rising poised to take the superhero-skewering franchise into the past including the creation of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront. Before those series return, Eric Kripke’s universe will head back to campus with Gen V, which ended on a cliffhanger with Homelander rewriting a bloodbath’s narrative and choosing his own “heroes,” who will still be in Godolkin University’s good graces as the next semester begins.

This will happen with open arms from God U’s new dean, Cipher, portrayed by Midnight Mass‘ Hamish Linklater, who always delivers unsettling vibes. He will be assisted by Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann), who will no doubt help keep alleged troublemakers Emma/Cricket (Lizze Broadway), Marie (Jaz Sinclair), and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) under control. Sadly, Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) is now a ghostly vapor trail, yet a major question remains.