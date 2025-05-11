The Boys‘ fifth season is currently hot and heavy into filming with Vought Rising poised to take the superhero-skewering franchise into the past including the creation of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront. Before those series return, Eric Kripke’s universe will head back to campus with Gen V, which ended on a cliffhanger with Homelander rewriting a bloodbath’s narrative and choosing his own “heroes,” who will still be in Godolkin University’s good graces as the next semester begins.
This will happen with open arms from God U’s new dean, Cipher, portrayed by Midnight Mass‘ Hamish Linklater, who always delivers unsettling vibes. He will be assisted by Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann), who will no doubt help keep alleged troublemakers Emma/Cricket (Lizze Broadway), Marie (Jaz Sinclair), and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) under control. Sadly, Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) is now a ghostly vapor trail, yet a major question remains.
Does Gen V Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet??
Nope. Frustrating? Yes, but “2025” is the only confirmed tidbit from Prime Video/Amazon at this time. If a summer date isn’t announced soon, then this year’s San Diego Comic-Con will surely drop those goods.
If it’s any consolation, Eric Kripke recently revealed that the second season is fully edited and “doing music, sound & VFX now” so that the first trailer can be released into the wild. He also promised a date “coming soon,” and he added that this “this season is better.” No bias there, right? Yet if he’s correct, get ready, and fingers are crossed for more revelations soon.