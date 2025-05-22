No doubt about it, Sylvester Stallone’s most recent career act has been best summed up by his Tulsa King run. The Taylor Sheridan series puts the former Rocky and Rambo frontman in fish-out-of-water territory as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who believed that he’d be rewarded by his loyalty (after serving a substantial prison sentence) but instead found himself shipped off to Oklahoma to build a new criminal empire. The series quickly proved to be a hit on Paramount+ and ran with a speedily-spun second season filmed far away (Atlanta) from the harsh Oklahoma climate, and the addition of Frank Grillo as rival gangster Bill Bevilaqua only added to the ratings boon.
Once a third season was confirmed, it emerged that Garrett Hedlund would be returning alongside Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, and Neal McDonough. Also look for Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Dana Delaney, Martin Starr, and Jay Will. A recent Variety scoop also indicated that Kevin Pollak joined as “an FBI agent who has an axe to grind,” and with social media clues indicating that production is running fast and furious, logistics on when you can watch this should be the next concern.
Does Tulsa King Season 3 Have A Release Date Yet On Paramount+?
Not yet. However, with this series not requiring a lengthy post production phase, a fall arrival seems more than possible, which would be welcome during the current Sheridrought while his viewers await more Yellowstone lore with The Madison and 1944 spin offs.
For the moment, the most enlightening peeks at Tulsa King‘s third season can be found in Frank Grillo’s Instagrammed belt buckle and Stallone wearing the snazziest suit known to mankind. Also, Neil McDonough let slip to Collider that he has now graduated to being a more villainous force as Oklahoma governor:
“Now I play the governor on this season of Tulsa King. We were with David Glasser [executive producer] last year, and everybody said, ‘Tell him your idea. Tell him your idea.’ I said, ‘David, I’d like to come back as the governor next year.’ He thought about it and said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ I didn’t hear anything for two months… and then I get the call, ‘Okay, you’re back in Tulsa King again this year. You’ll start in two weeks.’ I read the script, and on the first page: Cal Thresher becoming governor of the great state of Oklahoma.”
Dwight Manfredi, you’re in (more) trouble.