Does ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Have A Release Date Yet On Paramount+?

No doubt about it, Sylvester Stallone’s most recent career act has been best summed up by his Tulsa King run. The Taylor Sheridan series puts the former Rocky and Rambo frontman in fish-out-of-water territory as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who believed that he’d be rewarded by his loyalty (after serving a substantial prison sentence) but instead found himself shipped off to Oklahoma to build a new criminal empire. The series quickly proved to be a hit on Paramount+ and ran with a speedily-spun second season filmed far away (Atlanta) from the harsh Oklahoma climate, and the addition of Frank Grillo as rival gangster Bill Bevilaqua only added to the ratings boon.

Once a third season was confirmed, it emerged that Garrett Hedlund would be returning alongside Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, and Neal McDonough. Also look for Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Dana Delaney, Martin Starr, and Jay Will. A recent Variety scoop also indicated that Kevin Pollak joined as “an FBI agent who has an axe to grind,” and with social media clues indicating that production is running fast and furious, logistics on when you can watch this should be the next concern.