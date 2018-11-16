Netflix/Uproxx

Just before Halloween, some friends entered their dog, Lucy, in our neighborhood’s annual puppy costume contest. Lucy’s getup as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg easily won the crowd and, after I shared it on Twitter, the internet. That’s where Dogs creator and executive producer Glen Zipper saw the costume, prompting an exchange of pet pictures and pleasantries. “Kisses and pets to Molly,” he said of my dog’s lion mane. “Likewise,” I told Zipper of his boy Anthony’s “sher-ruff” outfit.

For anyone who spends a healthy amount of time scrolling through images and videos of other people’s dogs on social media, conversing with pet owners in such a manner is not an uncommon occurrence. In fact, aside from seeing the pictures and clips themselves, it’s the best part of it all. Sure, looking at disgustingly cute puppies and adorable adult dogs is absolutely squee-inducing, but connecting with people over a mutual love for these creatures can be just as rewarding. Hence Zipper teamed with executive producer Amy Berg to create Dogs, which is now streaming on Netflix.

On the one paw (see what I did there?), Dogs is pretty much what you get when you take scrolling-through-social-media-for-dog-pics and transform it into a fully-fledged narrative. Each of the six episodes highlights a particular kind of human-dog bond in a wildly different array of places. Episode two, “Bravo, Zeus,” details an attempt by Syrian refugee Ayham to get his husky out of war-torn Damascus, while episode three, “Ice on the Water,” digs into an Italian fisherman’s long relationship his aging Labrador retriever.

On the other paw, Dogs‘ episodes aren’t just a collection of images and videos strewn together in order to fill 50 to 60 minutes. Instead, each and every one of them is a unique and complex story that tries to get at the heart of what its participants, canine and otherwise, are experiencing in their lives. They also give the filmmakers a platform with which to address a much bigger picture.

Like in the fifth episode, “Territorio de Zeguates,” which focuses on a famous stray dog sanctuary in Costa Rica. The volunteer-run effort to save the region’s hundreds of strays from a harsh life on the streets and certain death became a viral sensation in 2016. As heartwarming as the videos were, however, the countless stories they initially triggered in the United States largely looked over the no-kill sanctuary’s struggles to survive with constant government interference. Lindsay and Martin’s deep dive does the opposite.