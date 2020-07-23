Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s Scrubs podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, turned to comic-book talk (and doesn’t everything go that way these days?) in its latest episode. In the process, Faison unloaded a wish to suit up again in a universe different than our own. This is also not a massive surprise, given that Faison’s a mega-Star Wars nerd (and has done voice work to that effect) and portrayed Doctor Gravity in Kick-Ass 2. However, he’s not giving up on more heroics, and he was delighted to express as much to former Scrubs co-star (and current The Flash presence) Tom Cavanagh.

Cavanagh, of course, has portrayed Eobard Thawne/Harrison Wells as well as sitting in the director’s chair for The CW show at various points. And Faison didn’t waste time in making his pitch — he wants to play a Green Lantern in the Arrowverse and sees no reason why this shouldn’t happen. “There’s so many that are in the Lantern Corps, and also size doesn’t matter when you’re a Lantern,” Faison reasoned. “You can be tiny, you can be wide. I think that’s one character that would be a lot of fun to play. There’s so many people in the DC Universe… I’d love to be Green Lantern.”

Yep, the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to the Lantern Corps, and Faison is making his case while pointing out that having Green Lantern in the Arrowverse was hinted at when Arrow concluded, and Stargirl hasn’t shied away from suggesting that some Lantern-ing was on the horizon. So, let’s hope that the seed has been planted in Cavanagh’s mind, and one day, we might see Faison sporting a Power Ring.

(Via Fake Doctors, Real Friends)