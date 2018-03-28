MARVEL

Despite a catchy hashtag (and cute nod on Community), Donald Glover’s bid to play Peter Parker went nowhere. That ended up being for the best, though: The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were anything but and Glover got a nice consolation prize by appearing in the far-better Spider-Man: Homecoming. He and his brother, Atlanta writer Stephen Glover, were also handed the reigns to another Marvel property: an animated Deadpool series on FX. But unfortunately, they left the project due to “creative differences.”

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, FX will no longer be involved with the project,” FX said in a statement. “FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion.” It’s unclear whether the show will continue with another creative team, but if so, it’s unlikely anyone else’s season finale would include references to the Beyoncé biting incident, “Rubbin Off the Paint” by YBN Nahmir, and “f*ck Facebook.”

“For the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool,” Glover tweeted Wednesday before uploading pages from the unproduced Deadpool: The Animated Series episode “Finale,” in which the Merc with a Mouth protects a white rhino from poachers. Is it a goof? Probably (at one point, Deadpool, acknowledging prospective cancelation, says, “I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT?”), but it’s not every day you get to read about goat yoga and Taylor Swift.

You can read the rest of the script here.