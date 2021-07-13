There are a lot of things Donald Trump Jr. is not very good at: sitting, staying married, dating women his dad doesn’t have to pay, and speaking coherently are just a few of the things that come to mind. Now we can add being (intentionally) funny to that list, too.

Seth Meyers returned from a two-week vacation on Monday night, just in time to see the video evidence of Don Jr. attempting to be funny—and failing spectacularly.

Over the weekend, Donald the Younger managed to snag some stage time to talk about… actually, we’re not sure what he was talking about. Or why anyone would be interested to hear what he had to say. But from what we, and Meyers, can decipher, he definitely tried to deliver some jokes, which didn’t just fall flat—they inverted. What Junior seemed to be saying was that those darn liberals in Austin were starting to become the norm in reliably conservative Texas and that the rest of the Lone Star State needed to “work on that stuff, because those people have lost their minds.”

After being met with an actually stunned silence, Junior’s face dropped like something you’d see in a Looney Tunes cartoon, forcing him to add a pathetic, “Right?” To which no one replied, prompting Meyers to note that, “Last time somebody bombed that badly, they became the Joker.” But his mocking didn’t end there:

“Don Jr. looked like he just walked into the scene in a student improv show and blanked. ‘Don, you said freeze, you gotta have something!’ Don Jr. has all the charm and charisma of a dude selling time shares in a hotel conference room whose PowerPoint just crashed.”

Clearly, he gets his sense of humor from his dad.