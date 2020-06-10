With the arrival of HBO Max, people not only puzzled over access-related questions but also marveled over the massive number of content offerings on the table. On the original content side of things, Doom Patrol‘s second season will air on HBO Max, which will free it up from solely landing on the DC Universe streaming service, where nerd fare doesn’t reach the audience it deserves. Speaking of which, the show’s new trailer is here to give HBO Max viewers a crash course on DC’s strangest group of heroes. Smart move.

This trailer gives a quick rundown of Cliff Steele/Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and the one who’s closest to my heart, Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). Jane/Karen (!) actually asks what the heck Doom Patrol is, a question that might be on a lot of HBO Max subscribers’ minds. Well, the group is here to save the world again with some Yellow Brick Road vibes added to the mix (as highlighted in a previous poster), but they all must grow up first. From the synopsis:

Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol‘s second season comes to HBO Max on June 25.