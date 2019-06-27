HBO

[Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale]

The Song of Ice and Fire came to an end when ice (Jon Snow) killed fire (Daenerys Targaryen). Will it play out the same way in George R.R. Martin’s books? Only time will tell — assuming The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring ever actually come out — but if it does, I hope Martin makes text what the Game of Thrones series finale made subtext: that Drogon didn’t just fly off with Dany’s corpse after she was stabbed by her lover/nephew; he also ate her.

What a dark theory. I love it.

Let’s face it: dragons need to eat, and even though Drogon has a special connection with Daenerys, he’s a hungry Big Boy. Remember Dany and Sansa’s conversation from the season eight premiere? “What do dragons eat anyway?” “Whatever they want.” That usually means goats, but humans are also plenty tasty, as Dr. Carolyn Rando, a forensic anthropologist at the UCL Institute of Archaeology, told the Huffington Post. “Might he eat her? Possibly, yes,” she said. “I don’t think we can discount that he was going off to eat her.” All we know about Drogon’s post-melting the Iron Throne intentions is that he’s traveling east, probably to Valyria. Daenerys might be with him, but in his belly:

Rando wouldn’t call it “common” for pets to eat their dead owners but said it “probably happens more than we think… When you look at the case studies, it’s very specific conditions,” Rando said. “So someone lived alone, not a lot of friends came by the house, they died of natural causes, the pets couldn’t get out of the house. There’s no food in the house. Those types of things.”

Does flying thousands of miles count as “those types of things”?

It’s not like Ramsay’s dogs thought twice about devouring him. That being said, Daenerys was with Drogon since birth, and they were more than owner/pet — she is (was) the freaking Mother of Dragons (Dragon), after all, and as Rando said, “It seems like the dragons in the show have some sort of semblance of understanding of human behavior a little bit.” But under extreme conditions (or as an act of revenge), humans have been known to feed on other humans.

There’s no such taboo when it comes a dragon consuming a delicious human, even if it’s their “mother.” Of course, if Drogon was starving, he would have eaten Jon Snow. But Benioff and Weiss probably saved that ending for Martin.

Drogon eating Daenerys body deleted scene #got pic.twitter.com/wxszvsdTuX — dratini panini (@sun_head) May 20, 2019

HOLD ON WHY ARE YALL SAYING DROGON ATE DAENERYS pic.twitter.com/gQbugl0oEG — mari (@hemsthorth) June 26, 2019

