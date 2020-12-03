It was hailed as a worthy successor to the beloved ’80s original, but, sadly, the reboot of DuckTales is coming to an end, and only after three seasons. According to Deadline, Disney XD has decided not to pursue a fourth spin with unimaginably wealthy Scrooge McDuck and his precocious nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Hopefully this doesn’t affect Seth Rogen’s proposed redo of Darkwing Duck, another Disney staple from the same era.

Mind you, the original DuckTales didn’t last much longer. After debuting in 1987, the weekday afternoon show only four seasons, with a theatrical movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp, squeezed in between the third and final gos. The revival began in 2017, and it did a do-over, starting anew with Scotsduck Scrooge forced to babysit his nephews, and quickly realizing that they inspire him to go off on daring explorations and get into assorted mischief. The cast was big, too, with David Tenant doing Scrooge and other roles voiced by Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, and Kate Micucci. It even gave a more sizable role to Donald Duck.

You can still watch its 65 episodes, which may be well shy of the original’s cool 100, but that’s nothing to sneeze at. May Scrooge McDuck get to do laps in his money bin another day.

