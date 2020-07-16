It’s in Psych‘s DNA and it’s theme song: “I’m not inclined to resign to maturity.” Fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez, who recently announced that he is now using his birth name) and, to a lesser extent, Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) represent the dream of arrested development, hanging out in their clubhouse together, wearing disguises, and leaning into references to their favorite bits of pop culture while smart-assing and charming their way out of trouble. This while living that Scooby-Doo life of solving crimes and getting into goofy adventures. It’s a formula that works even as the characters cross into the age where it’d be more appropriate for them to know a lot more about golf and mutual funds, but adulthood comes for us all.

In Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (which is available to stream now on Peacock), we see an attempt to thread a needle with a high degree of difficulty. Psych is returning home (in both setting and feel), trying to live up to the ethos of the show and these characters, and also showing some sprinkles of maturity with an eye toward what might come next. Something that’s a particularly interesting question considering that the film now finds itself positioned as a key release tied to the launch of a new streaming service. But as Hill tells us, “there’s always room for an encore.”

Below, we talk about that with him and Roday Rodriguez, how things stay the same and how they evolve organically in the new film, the vital return of Timothy Omundson (who missed the last Psych movie while recovering from a stroke), and why the time is not quite right to look back on or sum up the show below.

How has your relationship to these characters changed over the years since the show ended?

James Roday Rodriguez: It’s a good question. I think when we were in the bubble of eight seasons [filming the show], you kind of just get in the groove, and you’re doing the work. It feels right and you don’t really stop and do a lot of analysis. I think once the show ended and we had some space and some distance, it allowed us a real opportunity. Maybe, for the first time, we really thought about, “Wait a second, what should these dudes be? What do we want these guys to look and feel like as they get older, when real-time has passed and you haven’t seen them for a while?” And that was kind of cool because it wasn’t something that I think we did a lot of when we were making the show as a series. So, like Shawn being married. Gus having a girlfriend and a new job. And being able to think about that stuff with some distance allowed us to essentially come back and do everything exactly the same way that we have been. [Laughs]

Hill: [Laughs] Yeah, I couldn’t have said it better. The thing I think that’s been so beautiful about Psych is that it’s all been organic. I mean, the fact that we started on this basic cable network that had some hits, but it wasn’t what it is now. We grew with the network, we grew with the audience, we grew with each other. And it was all organic. We didn’t know that we were going to have a fan base that was going to stay with us for over a decade. We didn’t know we were going to do eight seasons. And even when we did the first movie, we didn’t know that we were going to do a second one. So I think we kind of, we all just continued to respect each other, love each other, enjoy each other’s company. Support each other in our creativity. We try to give the fans what we feel that they would like, and they give us their feedback in return and keep building on it. So as long as that fellowship is always there, then the characters just grow and evolve organically. I don’t think there really is too much of, “Well, we got to hit this note now. We got to hit this note.” We just allowed it to grow as it is.

Roday Rodriguez: Yeah, the only thing I would add to that is we’ve also been lucky enough to have a studio and a network that, for the most part, just stands back and says, “Do what you do, guys and girls!” Which has been incredible. You don’t often get to experience that, but we’ve been experiencing it for quite some time. I think we’re probably a little spoiled because of that.

You had a really satisfying finale for the show. When you do a movie like this, do you think, “Okay, we want to end this in a place where if we don’t come back for another one, it feels complete?”