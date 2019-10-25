Ever since she joined the team of correspondents at The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in 2017, comedian Dulcé Sloan has made a name for her self as one of the program’s most hilarious — and outspoken — cast members. Her earliest segments discussed cultural appropriation and camaraderie among African-American women with equal parts humor and insight. More recently, her work has covered oft-quoted romance studies, black women’s support of Joe Biden, and other notable topics.

On Friday, Sloan’s first half-hour comedy special will premiere as part of Comedy Central’s most recent rollout its flagship series Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. Yes, she’s still doing plenty of satirical news coverage for Noah and company, but the Atlanta-born comic hasn’t stopped slinging jokes since she moved from Los Angeles to New York two years ago. And while working for The Daily Show and doing stand-up are what Sloan rightfully calls “completely different beasts,” the latter is where she truly shines.

The comedian spoke with Uproxx about doing both, how they do and do not affect each other, and what she has learned — and is still learning — about her craft and herself ahead of Friday’s premiere.

When we last spoke, you had just moved to New York to start working at The Daily Show, so I couldn’t help but notice your opening bit was all about how cold and terrible the city is.

Oh, yeah, I still hate this place.

Is it just the winter? Or, is there something else about the city that bugs you?

Oh, it’s the winter, but the summer heat is wrong, too. It’s too many humans. The city, on a regular basis, is trying to kill you. I don’t like going toe-to-toe with a municipality. That bothers me. But, yeah… it’s too many humans, the attitude of the people here is just really messed up. Everyone is all happy and like, “I survived New York!” But what is that, really? New York has given me vibes similar to a very abusive relationship and I’m not here for it. Everyone has Stockholm syndrome about it.

Those who have never been here just don’t understand how bad the summer’s trash days smell.

The cold garbage smells, too. The spring garbage smells. People keep acting like this place is amazing, but sometimes you just can’t get to work. Sometimes you can’t even get home — and that’s on the same day. It’s just not set up for people to thrive, is what I’m saying. Everything feels like a challenge and I don’t understand why it’s like that. It’s just a city. Why does it get so much hype? I don’t get it. I think people hype it up so much because it was so hard to live here.

This being your first half-hour, is this all-new material? Or, are you including jokes you’ve perfected over the years?

It’s a combination. Some of the bits are bits I used to do. Since I moved here, they got new life into them, especially because there’s a chunk about being in New York. There’s also a chunk about being in Los Angeles. I’m also talking about being in and out of relationships, wanting kids, and stuff like that. Wanting to get married and all that. These are things that I’ve probably been developing over the past few years. So, yeah, it’s a combination of the last couple of years.