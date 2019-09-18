El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes out in less than a month, on October 11, and impressively little is known about the movie. The feature-length adaptation of the Emmy-winning series was filmed in secret, as detailed in a new Hollywood Reporter profile (creator Vince Gilligan’s mantra for crew members during production: “Don’t be sitting on a barstool somewhere and talk about the project you’re working on, because God only knows who’s sitting next to you”), and it wasn’t until this week that we learned Matt L. Jones will reprise his role as Badger, along with the previously announced Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman and Charles Baker’s Skinny Pete. Gilligan is keeping mum on the plot, outside of it taking place after Jesse escapes the compound in the finale, but he did reveal that El Camino features more than 10 familiar characters from the original series.

Including one who used a “private jet to [shuttle] in and out of Albuquerque without notice,” according to the Reporter. Could it be Bryan Cranson, returning as Walter White? Or maybe it’s Clovis. It’s probably Clovis. We’ll find out soon enough:

Gilligan first started ruminating on the story that would become El Camino before he finished making Breaking Bad. “I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” he says. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending — let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?'” It was while planning events in 2018 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad that Gilligan told his inner circle he had an idea to revisit Jesse.

Paul (who also appears in Westworld season three) learned about El Camino in 2018, when Gilligan called him. “I’m like everybody else on the planet — I think Vince and the rest of the writers really nailed the landing with the ending of Breaking Bad, and why mess with that?” he said. “But it’s Vince we’re talking about. I would follow Vince into a fire. That’s how much I trust the man. I would do anything that he asked me to.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on October 11 on Netflix and in theaters in 68 cities before it airs on AMC early next year.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)