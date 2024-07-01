Is ‘Elden Ring’ Being Turned Into A TV Show Or Movie?

You never know what kind of announcement you’ll get from George R.R. Martin, but one thing’s for certain: it will not be an update about The Winds of Winter, so don’t even ask.

This time, Martin took to his blog to celebrate an award he received for the writing and world building of Elden Ring, the 2022 hit RPG game. He said, “Back in May of 2023, SFWA presented its Nebula Award for Game Writing to Elden Ring, from Bandai Entertainment and From Software. I did the worldbuilding for that project; Hidetaka Miyazaka and his team did all the rest. We were both honored with trophies,” while Martin was not at the event, he was finally awarded his trophy in June.

In Elden Ring, players venture the Lands Between where they encounter demigods and mythical creatures living in the shadow world and work on perfecting various skills. Rumors have been swirling amongst fans that an Elden Ring adaptation is in the works, and Martin did not confirm nor deny the project.

Of the rumor, Martin has no idea what you’re talking about, so don’t even ask, okay? He wrote, “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?” This man knows how to have fun with his fans.

It’s unclear what the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation will be, though with a gigantic world like Elden Ring, a series would make a lot of sense. On the other hand… we’ve already got one show about rings out there.