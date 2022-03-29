It often seems like time and reality have been shifted over the past two years, with wild unexplainable events, and confusing celebrity outbursts (those have actually been over the last two days but the point still stands). But this is actually the case for Elisabeth Moss’ character in Apple TV+’s newest series, Shining Girls, which looks like a cross between The Invisible Man, also starring Moss, and Top Of The Lake, also starring Moss. Turns out she is very busy this year.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Moss stars as Kirby Mazrachi, a newspaper archivist who survives a gruesome and traumatic assault. When another case mirrors her own, she teams up with a troubled reporter (played by Wagner Moura) to help her solve the mystery, only to learn it goes a lot deeper than that, as Kirby’s reality starts to blur and time seems to shift, making it impossible to find the culprit. Spooky!

The series also stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell, with Moss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton as executive producers. The first three episodes of the series will debut Friday, April 29th on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, which seems to be how most shows are debuting at the moment, just enough to keep you hooked!

Check out the trailer above.