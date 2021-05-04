Elizabeth Olsen has lined up her next TV project after dominating the small screen with her celebrated performance in WandaVision. The Scarlet Witch actress will play axe murderer Candy Montgomery in a new limited series for HBO Max titled Love and Death. The Montgomery case gripped headlines in the 1980s after the Texas woman murdered her next door neighbor and best friend Betty Gore. Via THR:

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole and Per [Saari] and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

If that project rings a bell with true crime aficionados, that’s because The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss also has a TV series about Montgomery in the works. Titled Candy, the project was picked up by Hulu back in December 2020, according to Deadline. Moss had been shopping the project since July after being captivated at the chance of tackling the role.

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with [executive producer Robin Veith] again after Mad Men for even longer,” Moss said in a statement. “So when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’”

