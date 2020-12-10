Ellen DeGeneres announced on Thursday morning that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 in a Twitter message assuring fans that she’s feeling okay and following health protocols to prevent spreading the virus to others.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” DeGerenes wrote in a Notes screencap. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

You can see Ellen’s tweet below:

DeGeneres’ positive COVID test arrives at an especially sensitive time for the talk show host. The Ellen Show is still reeling from numerous accusations of DeGeneres allegedly allowing a “toxic workplace” to fester, if not directly causing it, that made headlines over the summer. While DeGeneres tackled the allegations head-on and issued an apology when she returned for the show’s 18th season, the damage is still being felt. According to a new report from BuzzFeed, the show is losing advertisers, and sources say it’s not only because of the pandemic. On top of that, The Ellen Show is struggling to book celebrities thanks to cautious publicists who want to keep their A-list stars away from the workplace scandal. What was once a go-to destination for Hollywood’s top talent is now desperate for guests.

“If you have an idea for a celeb, even if they’re not A-list or famous, we’ll take anyone who will bring us numbers and eyeballs,” an employee told BuzzFeed. “That’s when they started to be real with us and essentially said, ‘Give us anything because we need help.’ Our old strategy doesn’t work anymore.”

(Via Ellen Degeneres on Twitter, BuzzFeed)