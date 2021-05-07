Elon Musk is the most polarizing SNL host since Donald Trump in 2015. Some cast members reportedly want nothing to do with the Tesla founder, others are defending him. Even hosts from other comedy shows have shared their take. “Those are the dream guests,” Conan O’Brien told TMZ about Musk. “The dream guests are the ones that are not [comedians]. When I was a writer there, if someone came on and they weren’t a professional comedian, it actually made them funnier in sketches. Because they’re a fish out of water.” The first promo from the episode puts O’Brien’s theory to the test.

“Hi, I’m Elon Musk and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus,” he says in the clip above. “And I’m a wild card, and there’s no telling what I might do.” “Same here. Rules? No thanks,” Miley adds. But Cecily Strong reminds them, “It’s the Mother’s Day show, so your moms are going to be here.” Miley and Elon take it back — sort of (“We’ll be good… ish”). In the second promo, Musk brags that he did a “successful rocket launch” this week, which is cool and all, but it’s no Cecily almost doing her laundry. She probably ran out of quarters. All she had was Dogecoin. (I’m hoping if I mention “Dogecoin” now, he won’t bring it up every other sentence during the episode.)

I don’t know what to make of the promo other than: at least Musk can’t run for president.