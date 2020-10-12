A six-part series focusing on Elon Musk’s space exploration company is being developed by HBO and Channing Tatum’s production company Free Association. While Musk himself isn’t involved with the series, as of yet, the show will center around his ambitious plans to take humanity to the stars in an effort to colonize the moon and Mars. Via Variety:

The six-episode series “SpaceX” will be based on the book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance. It will document how Musk, in pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit. It spurred a new era of privately funded space exploration, culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

In a convenient bit of synergy, SpaceX has been making headlines in the entertainment realm thanks to Musk teaming up with Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman to film the first motion picture in space. Cruise secured the funding from Musk over a Zoom call, and the two are on track to make movie history.

However, Musk has also been in the news thanks to his penchant for controversial tweets. After Musk made a seemingly transphobic statement about pronouns, his partner Grimes jumped into this replies and pleaded with the space magnate to go offline. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this,” Grimes wrote. Shortly after that, Musk was taken to task by Egyptian officials after he declared that “aliens built the pyramids obv.” Fortunately, he relented and tweeted out a BBC link with a “sensible summary” on the pyramids’ creation. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t aliens.)

(Via Variety)