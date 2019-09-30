“Emilia Clarke” became “Emmy-nominated and Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke” thanks to Game of Thrones, for which she’s forever thankful. But it wasn’t a totally fulfilling experience.

Clarke, who played Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons on the HBO series, wanted to take home one memento from the set, like how Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston owns Walter White/Heisenberg’s hat and glasses (“my prized possession,” he calls them). But HBO wouldn’t let her.

“I was, ‘Pretty please, can I have a wig?’ Because that’s my thing, it’s my hair,” she recently told Access. “They were like, ‘Yeah, sure, maybe.’ But I have not seen the wig! We wrapped, like, a year and a half ago. I’m waiting for my wig.” Maybe if Clarke hadn’t “killed” her hair for the final season, this wouldn’t be an issue. Of course, there’s an obvious solution to her dilemma: dragon heist. First, she has to heist an actual dragon, then use the dragon — or, and hear me out, dragons — to pull off the wig heist.

Clarke doesn’t have Daenerys’ wig, but Liam Cummingham might. “I haven’t left anything; I’ve taken everything!” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve got trucks there now emptying the place. eBay is going to be on fire in a couple of months!” My dude Davos has a warehouse full of Thrones props, like the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

This, among dozens of other reasons, is why he should have been king.

(Via Access)