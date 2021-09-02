Thank you, Emilia Clarke, for confirming that Jason Momoa’s life is exactly how I picture it. The Game of Thrones stars reunited at co-creator David Benioff’s birthday last month, where they got “as drunk as humanly possible,” according to the Mother of Dragons.

“When Jay’s in town, you know it’s going down,” Clarke told People. “He walks into the room and you’re just like, ‘My man.’ It’s almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he’s like, ‘Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'” She said that she’s “never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life” as she did during the shindig. “There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, ‘Yeah I’m gonna down you, get hair on your chest.’ It was funny.”

Getting very drunk? Check. The words “my man”? Check. Offering to throw people around a room? Check. The only thing that stopping this story from being peak Momoa is that he was wearing a shirt at the time. Disappointing.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke wrote on Instagram about their reunion, while Momoa added, “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes.”