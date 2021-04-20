The Mother of Dragons might be making the jump to Marvel. Emilia Clarke is reportedly in talks to join Marvel’s Secret Invasion, one of its recently announced series headed to Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are confirmed to reprise their roles (Nick Fury and his Skrull ally Talos), and Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman are also reportedly in talks for the series along with the Game of Thrones star. Naturally, most of these casting details have not been confirmed and are being kept under wraps, as Marvel does. Via Variety:

The series is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir has been set as the a main villain. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Clarke joining Secret Invasion would seemingly put a nail in the coffin of persistent, and more importantly, false online rumors that the actress is replacing Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2. Heard has repeatedly stated that she’s not being replaced and that the rumors are just that: rumors.

As for the latest Marvel series to join its growing stable, not much is known outside of the general plot. However, fans were given a small teaser during the end credit scenes for WandaVision. After stopping the events of Westview, Teyonnah Paris’ Monica Rambeau was met by a Skrull disguised as a SWORD agent who informed Monica that “he wants to see you,” while pointing up to the sky. More than likely the Skrull was referring to Jackson’s Nick Fury who was last seen in a space station in Earth’s orbit following the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Parris’ involvment in Secret Invasion has not been reported, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see her pop up in the alien series.

