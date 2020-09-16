For decades, Darren Star has brought us soapy TV escapism (Younger, Melrose Place, Sex and the City), and he’s getting into the streaming game now. Star’s new Netflix show, Emily In Paris, will arrive in October and star Lily Collins as Emily, who is (in fact) in Paris. The trailer previews the romantic comedy series that looks like it’ll really hit the spot when Americans can’t exactly fly away to France for play (and even for work in most cases), so yes, it’s a good thing that this show is arriving soon. I was actually daydreaming about France while browsing travel websites last night.

There’s a lot of comfort-content on display here. Emily’s not-so-charmingly dancing around her inability to speak French upon arrival, and there are handsome Frenchmen dashing about throughout the series, yet work feels a little bit toxic. Her boss, played by Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy fans know her as The Handler), only adds to the friction on a personal note, but hey, Emily’s got the sights of the City of Lights to help her feel things out. From the synopsis:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Emily In Paris (which co-stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery) debuts on October 2.