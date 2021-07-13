This year at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, things are still a little bit strange. Yes, we’re still in this bizarre time that 72nd Primetime Emmy winner John Oliver has been calling a “white void” before, during, and after wearing a fancy hoodie to accept his award for fifth consecutive Best Variety Talk Series. Yet last year’s ceremony, as hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, went pretty well, considering the awkwardness of a virtual-at-home-fire-starting-event, so fingers are crossed that they’ll do it again.

It’s already a completely different year where the ceremony will be mostly virtual with a limited in-person event, and predictability is likely out the door for the ceremony itself. As far as the nominees go, though, one can expect the HBO’s Kate Winslet-starring Mare of Easttown to bring home multiple nods, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit to fare well, too. Cedric the Entertainer will host the actual ceremony, and the nomination announcements are arriving courtesy of Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Here’s the complete list of nominees, and The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 19.

This list is being updated…

Outstanding Limited Series

WandaVision

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

The Underground Railroad

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason