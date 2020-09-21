John Oliver’s Hoodie At The Emmys Was Worthy Of Its Own Award

Last Week Tonight won its fifth consecutive Best Variety Talk Series award at tonight’s Emmys, and host John Oliver pulled out the stops in the wardrobe department. Oliver exuded a nice blend of “virtual ceremony appropriate” and “awards ceremony” attire by staying casual-yet-formal in a plush-looking red hoodie. The results may make up for him neglecting to thank the object of his obsession, Adam Driver (who the host has described as both a “f*ckable redwood” and a “big unwashed buffalo”), during his short winner’s speech. The details often slip by during big moments, but he looked great.

Actually, the British comedian was keeping it real with a Liverpool F.C. sweatshirt, as fellow fans were quick to celebrate on Twitter. The confetti also provided a nice, festive touch in a time when we can sorely use some levity.

John Oliver winning an Emmy in a Liverpool hoodie is everything you need to see today. We’re massive. pic.twitter.com/QCbFloHOH0 — Evan T (@Liverpool_NYC) September 21, 2020

Classic John Oliver. Casually winning an Emmy in a Liverpool hoodie. Never change. May football continue to be your Light in the Darkness, just as you are ours 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TgGFhFZncv — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 21, 2020

Congrats to John Oliver with his Last Week Tonight win, possibly Adam Driver’s thirstiest fan on tv!!👏😂 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/QylQGvAMjs — 🖤Dark!Rey stan❤️ (@audreyfan4ever) September 21, 2020

🚨 JOHN OLIVER HAS A LIVERPOOL FC SWEATSHIRT ON DURING HIS EMMYS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH 🚨 — Emily Dona* (@emilydona7) September 21, 2020

Oliver actually kept his speech pretty tame, by his own standards. He kept it light, as people need to hear at an awards ceremony, and didn’t skewer anything. He did fervently hope (as we all do) that he can get back to speaking to a live audience as soon as possible. And since Oliver will definitely be on the air (unless the Earth explodes, which it might) for several years to come, that time will happen, sooner or later.