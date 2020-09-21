During tonight’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, anything could truly happen on the ABC ceremony (here’s how you can watch the show online). Yes, get ready for mass chaos to happen because around 150 cameras got shipped out to nominees, who hopefully set them up correctly and won’t have wifi crashes in the middle of acceptance speeches. There will also, in some cases, be hazmat suit-wearing presenters knocking at the door, and dear god, this ceremony might be one of the most enjoyable parts of 2020.
This was already set to be a different kind of year with the departure of Game of Thrones, which threw the Outstanding Drama Series category into disarray. On the comedy end, Schitt’s Creek earned 15 nominations and may very well dominate, along with Watchmen. We tried to predict outcomes, but it’s now time to get down to business.
Below, you can find the full list of winners in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamar, The Great
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek
Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Ramy Youssef, Ramy”
Matt Shakman, The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
James Burrows, Will and Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden,
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Outstanding Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
SNL
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Regina King, Watchmen
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable
Anna Winger, Unorthodox
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
Steph Green, Watchmen
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Yayha Abdul-Matteen II, Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
—–
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Chris Mundy, Ozark
John Shiban, Ozark
Miki Johnson, Ozark
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
SNL