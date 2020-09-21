During tonight’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, anything could truly happen on the ABC ceremony (here’s how you can watch the show online). Yes, get ready for mass chaos to happen because around 150 cameras got shipped out to nominees, who hopefully set them up correctly and won’t have wifi crashes in the middle of acceptance speeches. There will also, in some cases, be hazmat suit-wearing presenters knocking at the door, and dear god, this ceremony might be one of the most enjoyable parts of 2020.

This was already set to be a different kind of year with the departure of Game of Thrones, which threw the Outstanding Drama Series category into disarray. On the comedy end, Schitt’s Creek earned 15 nominations and may very well dominate, along with Watchmen. We tried to predict outcomes, but it’s now time to get down to business.

Below, you can find the full list of winners in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamar, The Great

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek

Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Ramy Youssef, Ramy”

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

James Burrows, Will and Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, SNL