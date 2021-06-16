(SPOILERS for Disney+’s Loki and the MCU will be found below.)

We don’t usually think of the second episode of a series as being one filled with intensity and revelation, but then again, not every second episode of the show hits the same way Marvel’s Loki just did. By the time Loki‘s second episode comes to a close, Loki has effectively escaped the TVA and is now in hot pursuit of a devious Loki variant, Lady Loki. Now, for those unfamiliar with Lady Loki, she is a very real Marvel character who spells out trouble for Loki and was speculated to be in the show, so it makes sense why so many would be so quick to identify this character as her. However, I think that’s exactly what Marvel hoped would happen and hides who she truly is.

Rather than Lady Loki, it would appear that this woman could actually be Enchantress, a character from the Thor series. In the Marvel Universe, the second Enchantress is a young girl from Oklahoma named Sylvie Lushton, who lived a normal life until the Asgardians moved to Earth following their planet’s destruction. After that, she woke up with unusual powers that, in the comic book series, Loki secretly gave her to mix things up — meaning Loki is responsible for her creation. Interestingly enough, the Marvel show takes us to Oklahoma at the end of the first episode, where the “Loki variant” aka Enchantress, wreaks havoc with her powers.

In addition to this, we see the variant has an extreme distaste for Loki and rejects his name, and has slightly different powers than him, which is why Loki was so quick to grow defensive and explain his own powers to the TVA when they were listing off hers. In addition, Loki makes several comments about how “he wouldn’t treat himself this way,” during their encounter, leading us to theorize it’s because she isn’t a variation of him at all, but rather a different character entirely. Lastly, while Loki’s theory about her using disasters to avoid disturbing the timeline is brilliant, it might be that she isn’t variant at all and is doing as she is intended as Enchantress.

To further bolster this theory, some on Twitter are sharing screencaps of the Spanish dub credits, which vary from the English credits that refer to the character as “The Variant.” Below, she’s referred to as “Sylvie.”

#Loki ITS NOT LADY LOKI GUYS… LOOK AT THESE CREDITS FOR THE OTHER LANGUAGE VERSIONS… ITS SYLVIE !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lKofSqUIpw — ashelynx || LOKI SPOILERS IN MY TWEETS (@ashelynx22) June 16, 2021

‼️Loki Spoliers#Loki #LadyLoki – this is not Lady Loki we’re dealin with. This is #Enchantress. Sylvie Lushton. She ticks literally all the boxes for Enchantress. She said she doesn’t wanna be called Loki because she isn’t Loki ! STOP BEING FAKE @MarvelStudios FANS!! pic.twitter.com/lHO4ZYwJ9k — Jolene Erswell (@JoleneErswrell) June 16, 2021

It’s a lot to speculate on, and unfortunately, there’s a little bit more to consider when it comes this show’s villains as well.

If we want to dive a bit deeper into some fan theories, I might even argue the “and it might not be who you think,” part of this headline could extend to someone else: Kang the Conqueror. While Kang isn’t scheduled to make his big MCU debut until 2023, when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters, there are a few things that point to his involvement in Loki. You might have noticed Ravonna Renslayer is a bit… off. It’s apparent to her favorite colleague Mobius, and it’s pretty darn apparent to us as well. It would appear there is someone else in her life she is seeing behind closed doors, and while we’re still unsure just what is going on there, it’s worth mentioning she canonically has a very close relationship with none other than Kang in the Marvel Universe.