Pete Davidson is talented, handsome, funny, and has a famously big… bank account. But some people can’t seem to understand how he dates many beautiful famous women, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and reportedly, Emily Ratajkowski.

The pair “have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told US Weekly, adding, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.” We should have seen it coming: Ratajkowski explained why women find the former SNL cast member so attractive last year on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming,” she said. “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Also, he made Ted Cruz confused and angry, which is a major plus in his favor. More than the “best sex” ever.

Still not convinced? Let a body language expert explain it.

Pete Davidson’s “powerful Alpha vibe” and reputation as a rebound date who happily “measures his relationships in months instead of years” makes him “like catnip” to Hollywood A-listers, a body language expert said today. Judi James said the comedian’s luck with the ladies also stems from his therapeutic ability to laugh at himself – rare in an industry brimming with egos and “toxic ex’s.”

James continued, “Pete is the guy with the goofy grin and the body language and fashion finesse of a party-loving teenager. Not only does Pete look like a man who is continually punching above his weight, he acts like it too with his body language. He tends to look star-struck in a very flattering way. The more beautiful a woman is the more she tends to attract the arrogant Narcissist. Pete looks like the opposite.”

It also helps that, as a comedian, Davidson’s “ability to crack great one-liners might be super-attractive, especially if he’s bringing a toxic ex down to size,” James explained.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Sure. Or maybe, deep down, we all want to date someone who co-owns a ferry.

