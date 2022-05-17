In an excellent bit of meta casting, Erinn Hayes will guest star on the second and final season of the twisted AMC sitcom, Kevin Can F**k Himself. Hayes was famously fired after the first season of the similarly sounding, but (until now) entirely unrelated, Kevin James sitcom Kevin Can Wait. Despite significant backlash, Hayes was replaced by James’ long-time King of Queens co-star Leah Remini, but it was too late. The damage was already done, and the show was not picked up for a third season.

Now, Hayes is getting a chance to skewer the worn out “shlubby guy marries a woman way out of his league” trope employed by Kevin Can Wait when she stops by the AMC show anchored by Annie Murphy and Eric Peterson. Via Deadline:

The first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, which is part multi-cam comedy and part single-camera dark drama, follows the story of Allison McRoberts, played by Murphy, a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though she’s usually the butt of them. And she’s married to Kevin (Peterson), a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s … funny. Allison is a doting wife trying to break free from her stereotypical role as a secondary character to her husband Kevin (Peterson).

The final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself doesn’t have a premiere date yet. However, reports speculate that the show could return as early as June, which is when the first season debuted on AMC.

