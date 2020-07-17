You know comedian, writer, and actor Esther Povitsky as the creator of Alone Together and from her work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Dollface but in her new Comedy Central special (which debuts tonight at 11PM ET), Hot For My Name, you get a little more insight into her brand of often self-deprecating humor. This is due, in part, to her regular irregular interactions with her parents, who greatly factor into a special that combines stand-up, the aforementioned parent segments, and a bit of song and dance.

Esther was nice enough to take the time to participate in our Uproxx 20 series, weighing in on her perfect day (a more poignant question nowadays), some pretty valuable advice about preparedness, and a low key brilliant answer to the greatest question of them all: what do you feed Nic Cage besides scenery?

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Sparkling water.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Ron Finley.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

A Brittany Murphy documentary.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Fries and a milkshake.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

My Shopify store for Sleepover by Esther. I check it obsessively. [Ed. Note: The store is listed as coming soon.]

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

“You’re going to shit your pants at Cold Stone, so bring extra underwear.”

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Best mascara.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Britney Spears “Dream Within A Dream” tour.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

“I’ll Be Gone In The Dark” by Michelle McNamara.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Give me credit for something nice I did.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Drink coffee, take a walk, tie-dye, Facetime friends all day.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Psycho.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

lol

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Pizza in Tokyo.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Singin’ In The Rain at the New Beverly.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Jack Dawson, duh.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Boston Market.

