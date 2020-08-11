HBO’s Euphoria Is More ‘Wildly Expensive’ Than You Might Think

Euphoria, HBO’s Emmy-nominated teen drama that makes 30-somethings (me) feel like they’re 700 years old (also me), doesn’t have dragons, or robots, or giant anthropomorphic polar bears, but it’s more “wildly expensive” than you might think.

Allure magazine spoke to actress Hunter Schafer (Jules) about all things Euphoria, including how creator Sam Levinson’s “point of view is so specifically lush that season one of Euphoria reportedly cost about as much to produce as season one of Westworld.” And considering Westworld reportedly had a $100 million price tag… Schafer wouldn’t confirm the rumor, but she did note that there’s a “magic” to Euphoria that “I think something like Westworld, which is sci-fi, requires the same amount of attention to detail and persistence, as far as making sure that vision comes across. So we can thank Sam and our wonderful producers for our wildly expensive TV show.”

How can this cost as much as this? The soundtrack probably didn’t come cheap — season one featured songs from Beyoncé, Fiona Apple, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Drake, Migos, and, uh, Andy Williams — and I’m assuming the makeup department spent as much on eyeliner as Westworld did on hats. Honestly? It was worth every penny.

Euphoria season two doesn’t have a return date, due to production being shut down. But the blooper reel is worth a watch.

(Via Allure)