hbo
TV

HBO’s Euphoria Is More ‘Wildly Expensive’ Than You Might Think

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Euphoria, HBO’s Emmy-nominated teen drama that makes 30-somethings (me) feel like they’re 700 years old (also me), doesn’t have dragons, or robots, or giant anthropomorphic polar bears, but it’s more “wildly expensive” than you might think.

Allure magazine spoke to actress Hunter Schafer (Jules) about all things Euphoria, including how creator Sam Levinson’s “point of view is so specifically lush that season one of Euphoria reportedly cost about as much to produce as season one of Westworld.” And considering Westworld reportedly had a $100 million price tag… Schafer wouldn’t confirm the rumor, but she did note that there’s a “magic” to Euphoria that “I think something like Westworld, which is sci-fi, requires the same amount of attention to detail and persistence, as far as making sure that vision comes across. So we can thank Sam and our wonderful producers for our wildly expensive TV show.”

How can this cost as much as this? The soundtrack probably didn’t come cheap — season one featured songs from Beyoncé, Fiona Apple, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Drake, Migos, and, uh, Andy Williams — and I’m assuming the makeup department spent as much on eyeliner as Westworld did on hats. Honestly? It was worth every penny.

Euphoria season two doesn’t have a return date, due to production being shut down. But the blooper reel is worth a watch.

(Via Allure)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×