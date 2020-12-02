After dropping the highly anticipated trailer for the first Euphoria special, HBO has announced (in a press release) that fans can catch the episode a few days early on HBO Max. According to a press release, Euphoria Part 1: Rue will start streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, December 3 at 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PST before airing on its previously announced date of Sunday, December 6.

There’s a little confusion going on, however. A tweet from the official Euphoria Twitter account says the special will start streaming on Friday. While that’s technically correct for the East Coast, not so much for the West Coast. But the important thing is that you can watch Emmy Award Winner Zendaya early, and there’s no confusion on that being awesome.

stream it early.

the first #EUPHORIA special episode is streaming early on @hbomax this friday. pic.twitter.com/rd0GSetJIU — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) December 2, 2020

The episode is one of two specials meant to tide over fans until the proper return of Euphoria‘s second season sometime in 2021. While there’s no date for the second special, we do know the details for Part 1: Rue, which takes place after the climactic events of the season one finale. Via Variety:

Spoilers for Euphoria season one below in this synopsis:

These special episodes pick up right after the season 1 finale, in which Rue (Zendaya) uses cocaine and relapses after her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) gets on a train and leaves her after their high school winter formal. Rue sits in a diner contemplating her life when she runs into Ali (Colman Domingo), whom she met at her Narcotics Anonymous meetings. The first episode will find Rue in the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing. The episode, written and helmed by series creator Sam Levinson, follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas.

Euphoria Part 1: Rue starts streaming either Thursday, December 3 or Friday, December 4 on HBO Max. It’s definitely one of those days.