HBO: it’s more than just Game of Thrones (although please read our Thrones coverage). There’s Barry and Veep, both of which are excellent and on now, with the five-part limited series Chernobyl on the horizon. Also! Euphoria, a Drake-produced drama about “a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media,” according to HBO. The cast includes Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Maude Apatow (Girls), Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth), Algee Smith (Detroit), Alexa Demie (Mid90s), models Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer, and Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time).

With the combined powers of Zendaya, Drake, and one of the hunks from The Kissing Booth, Euphoria could prove to be the most popular show among teens since the one-two 2017 punch of 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale. There’s plenty to enjoy for those who didn’t grow up with “Replay,” too — the series is produced in partnership with A24, which probably released one of your favorite movies this decade (Moonlight, The VVitch, Green Room, Lady Bird, etc.).

HBO released a moody new teaser (“If I could be a different person, I would”) for Euphoria, which you can watch above, as well as revealed when it will premiere: June 16. What a wild post-Game of Thrones era that will be.