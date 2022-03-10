Nope, fans of the Breaking Bad universe aren’t doing too well after watching Better Call Saul‘s sixth-season (and final-season) trailer. Not that this is new. As the spinoff’s timeline has grown ever closer to that of its franchise predecessor, anxiety has run high for Kim watchers, given that she clearly does not surface in Breaking Bad. Further, Jimmy/Saul/Gene’s Cinnabon fate looks utterly miserable, and there’s no Kim to be found in those scenes, either. So, what gives? No clues have been forthcoming. Bob Odenkirk got real about not feeling optimistic about his character’s fate, but he’s urged everyone to not assume Kim is dead. If not dead, though, where would she be?

Well, the new trailer obviously tells us nothing, and the reactions tell us that anxiety is running high, as Kim’s finger guns have seemingly led further into Saul Goodmanification by the looks of this shot.

And far above, Kim’s also questioning whether they’re “wicked,” and whether they’re being followed, and yup, even though Saul tells Kim that no one knows what they’re up to, this all feels incredibly ominous. Let’s just say that people are freaking the hell out and rightfully so. One of the best-written female characters in TV history has her fate on the line, and — given that it feels impossible for her to survive, and still never to be seen again after this season — the stakes are high. On social media, the nail-biting has commenced in earnest.

What happens to this tv character will determine my happiness for the next half decade. pic.twitter.com/FzXWteLVnW — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) March 10, 2022

Time to face facts: It’s almost impossible to see how Kim Wexler could be alive during the “Breaking Bad” timeline. https://t.co/v09VfXFSV5 — Ryan Simmons (@XBillups) March 10, 2022

don’t touch one HAIR on queen kim wexler — Kenzie Vanunu 🦇 (@kenzvanunu) March 10, 2022

Chills. Also, an obligatory Protect Kim Wexler at All Costs comment. https://t.co/ZMA8KycAGw — Alyssa (@lyssmich) March 10, 2022

i have never felt so much love and comfort for a character… ms. kim wexler pls be SAFE :((( pic.twitter.com/IKiZvRcuk3 — paris🦋 (@odenstark) March 10, 2022

kim wexler d wording would do irreparable damage to my mental health like I can’t even think about that hypothetical scenario without wanting to walk into oncoming traffic pic.twitter.com/qoZEx4eJbW — izzy (@spidermannwh) March 10, 2022

Kim Wexler one of the best characters in television history I'm so nervous to see how her story pans out in the last season of BCS — Batcel (@frogprincequent) March 10, 2022

The fate of Kim Wexler weighs heavy on my soul. — Abolish Golf (@lifeofthefarty) March 10, 2022

my therapist tomorrow, probably: “and these ‘pictures of Kim Wexler’ are they in the room with us right now?” https://t.co/dKngwUGBH2 — Cassandre (@_kakinou) March 10, 2022

god protect kim wexler 🧎🏽 pic.twitter.com/xPuQingGxx — Beef (@Alayonimiii) March 10, 2022

A warning to the final season of Better Call Saul….#BetterCallSaul

Kim Wexler #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/X3cM9Xv3h0 — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) March 10, 2022

Yup, whatever happens, no one is ready for this.

I am truly not ready for whatever’s coming for Kim Wexler. https://t.co/0qvbHhp085 — Noah Harald (@NoahHarald) March 10, 2022

However this ends for Kim Wexler – I'm not ready for it. https://t.co/fkGw2ViNnC — Chris G (@warmercorners) March 10, 2022

Better Call Saul‘s final season begins (the first half, anyway) on April 18. The second half will arrive on July 11. And if you missed Season Five, head to Netflix on April 4.