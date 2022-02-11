After a long — three-year! — wait for fans of the Natasha Lyonne series, Russian Doll is finally returning for a second season, and it’s bringing along Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy. Netflix released a new batch of first-look photos for the upcoming season as well as an official synopsis of what to expect when the wild time-loop series arrives later this year. (Netflix has yet to provide an official release date, but the show is set to start streaming new episodes this Spring, so the wait won’t be long.) Russian Doll was co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, who is currently working on the new Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

And you can see photos from Russian Doll Season 2 below. The biggest news so far is that Annie Murphy has glasses now, but one assumes there will be other developments, too.

Russian Doll Season 2 will start streaming on Netflix in Spring 2022.