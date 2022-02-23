Netflix wants spring to arrive as badly as you do, but until that happens, there’s plenty of content to keep you warm by the fire. This month, a ragingly popular Shondaland series makes a comeback, not long after it pointed out the importance of the female gaze. In addition, there’s a wild true crime documentary and a new adult animated series from the minds (and voices) that brought you Big Mouth. Oh, and Ryan Murphy won’t stop his platform domination anytime soon, so prepare for his latest offering.

In addition, there’s some good archival content making its way to the streaming service. Get ready to blue-steel to your heart’s content with Zoolander (Hansel is still so hot right now) and prepare for Top Gun: Maverick by watching the original film again. Get serious with The Shawshank Redemption or tuck into some Nightmare On Elm Street or Shrek movies. There’s too much to watch here, but that’s a great problem to have these days.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in March.

Bridgerton: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 3/25)

The bad news, for enthusiasts of The Duke, is that Regé-Jean Page isn’t back this season (as planned) but we will see more of Phoebe Dynevor returning as Daphne Bridgerton. This season, however, will focus upon Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) seeking his own match as outlined by Julia Quinn’s books. Surely, this will all be ragingly popular if not quite as satisfying for Page fans. Lady Whistledown (actually Penelope, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan) is still doing her thing and f*cking with everyone during her society letters, and the Featheringtons are dealing with their newest heir.

Bad Vegan (Netflix documentary streaming 3/16)

It ain’t Bad Santa or Bad Teacher, but this trailer is still a fascinating watch. This film follows the inspired-by-real-life story of celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, who went from the top of the vegan-cuisine charts to being the “Vegan Fugitive.” There’s mention of a meat suit and promises of dog immortality, all with the suggestion that love has gone very, very toxic, but who is the real villain here?

Human Resources (Netflix series streaming 3/18)

If you were jonesing for more Big Mouth hormone monsters, you are in a lot of luck. This series promises to be even edgier while looking at that those monsters (and the depression kitties and the shame wizards) do when everyone’s not watching. Yep, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park are all on board, so get ready for the binging.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix docuseries streaming 3/19)

Well, we were about due for yet another Ryan Murphy project on this streaming service, so here we’ve got one. Murphy’s executive producing alongside director Andrew Rossi, and all of this is going down to highlight his behind-the-scenes persona (and his diaries) following his 1968 gunshot wound. It’s an expansive and intimate six-part look at the legend behind the legend, beginning with early childhood memories to his artistic journey and going on to be a publisher, producer, and of course, one who danced with fame. Via Netflix’s synopsis, the project “deftly validates Warhol’s belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will.” Boom.

The Adam Project (Netflix film streaming 3/19)

Ryan Reynolds plays Mark Ruffalo’s time-traveling son, so there’s a little MCU crossover there for you before Deadpool even does his thing. They’re going to save the future, of course, and this film also has Jennifer Garner reteaming with Ruffalo, so how on earth can you not slide this one into your queue? Family resentment and romance and drama across four dimensions. Sign me up, man.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in March.

Avail. TBA

800 Meters

Tomorrow

Avail. 3/1

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander