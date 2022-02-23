Netflix wants spring to arrive as badly as you do, but until that happens, there’s plenty of content to keep you warm by the fire. This month, a ragingly popular Shondaland series makes a comeback, not long after it pointed out the importance of the female gaze. In addition, there’s a wild true crime documentary and a new adult animated series from the minds (and voices) that brought you Big Mouth. Oh, and Ryan Murphy won’t stop his platform domination anytime soon, so prepare for his latest offering.
In addition, there’s some good archival content making its way to the streaming service. Get ready to blue-steel to your heart’s content with Zoolander (Hansel is still so hot right now) and prepare for Top Gun: Maverick by watching the original film again. Get serious with The Shawshank Redemption or tuck into some Nightmare On Elm Street or Shrek movies. There’s too much to watch here, but that’s a great problem to have these days.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in March.
Bridgerton: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 3/25)
The bad news, for enthusiasts of The Duke, is that Regé-Jean Page isn’t back this season (as planned) but we will see more of Phoebe Dynevor returning as Daphne Bridgerton. This season, however, will focus upon Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) seeking his own match as outlined by Julia Quinn’s books. Surely, this will all be ragingly popular if not quite as satisfying for Page fans. Lady Whistledown (actually Penelope, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan) is still doing her thing and f*cking with everyone during her society letters, and the Featheringtons are dealing with their newest heir.
Bad Vegan (Netflix documentary streaming 3/16)
It ain’t Bad Santa or Bad Teacher, but this trailer is still a fascinating watch. This film follows the inspired-by-real-life story of celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, who went from the top of the vegan-cuisine charts to being the “Vegan Fugitive.” There’s mention of a meat suit and promises of dog immortality, all with the suggestion that love has gone very, very toxic, but who is the real villain here?
Human Resources (Netflix series streaming 3/18)
If you were jonesing for more Big Mouth hormone monsters, you are in a lot of luck. This series promises to be even edgier while looking at that those monsters (and the depression kitties and the shame wizards) do when everyone’s not watching. Yep, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park are all on board, so get ready for the binging.
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix docuseries streaming 3/19)
Well, we were about due for yet another Ryan Murphy project on this streaming service, so here we’ve got one. Murphy’s executive producing alongside director Andrew Rossi, and all of this is going down to highlight his behind-the-scenes persona (and his diaries) following his 1968 gunshot wound. It’s an expansive and intimate six-part look at the legend behind the legend, beginning with early childhood memories to his artistic journey and going on to be a publisher, producer, and of course, one who danced with fame. Via Netflix’s synopsis, the project “deftly validates Warhol’s belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will.” Boom.
The Adam Project (Netflix film streaming 3/19)
Ryan Reynolds plays Mark Ruffalo’s time-traveling son, so there’s a little MCU crossover there for you before Deadpool even does his thing. They’re going to save the future, of course, and this film also has Jennifer Garner reteaming with Ruffalo, so how on earth can you not slide this one into your queue? Family resentment and romance and drama across four dimensions. Sign me up, man.
Avail. TBA
800 Meters
Tomorrow
Avail. 3/1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
Avail. 3/3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
Avail. 3/4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
Avail. 3/5
Beirut
Avail. 3/7
Good Girls: Season 4
Avail. 3/8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
Avail. 3/9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
Avail. 3/10
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Avail. 3/10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Avail. 3/11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project
Avail. 3/12
Dunkirk
Avail. 3/13
London Has Fallen
Avail. 3/15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
Avail. 3/16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
Avail. 3/18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
Avail. 3/21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
Avail. 3/22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
Avail. 3/24
Love Like the Falling Petals
Avail. 3/25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
Avail. 3/26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
Avail. 3/28
The Imitation Game
Avail. 3/29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
Avail. 3/30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Avail. 3/31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March:
Leaving 3/3
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving 3/6
The Secret
Leaving 3/15
Howards End
Leaving 3/21
Philomena
Leaving 3/27
Lawless
Leaving 3/28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving 3/30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving 3/31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo