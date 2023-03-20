It’s not unusual, these days, for young directors to go from making Oscar-winning films to working for Disney. After Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s follow-up was Marvel’s Eternals. Now the same thing’s happening to the Daniels, aka Everything Everywhere All at Once auteurs Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the pair are working on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, one of Disney+’s next big shows in the now mostly TV-based franchise. The series, starring Jude Law, has actually been filming in secret for months. Beyond being about a bunch of kids (not including Law, of course) lost in that far, far away galaxy, not much is known about it. For one thing, it’s not known how many episodes the Daniels helmed. (It’s also not their baby. It was co-created by Jon Watts, he of the last three Tom Holland Spider-Mans.)

After Everything Everywhere took home seven Oscars, including for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, the Daniels are hot stuff in the industry. They recently inked a five-year deal not with Disney but with Universal. So they might simply be directors-for-hire on Skeleton Crew, bringing their special knack for hot dog finger wackiness, adding more flavor to a franchise that has enough room for both Baby Yoda and Werner Herzog.

