Jude Law Is Leading A Star Wars ‘Skeleton Crew’

Jon Watts made a name for himself with 2015’s Cop Car, a delightful coming-of-age story in the vein of A Perfect World where two bored boys steal a police car for a joyride. Watts continued playing in the sandbox of adolescent troubles and lost innocence with the modern Spider-Man Home trilogy, and he’s set to bring that same energy to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Disney+ series will evoke 1980s Amblin as it sees a motley crew of youngsters who get lost in space during the New Republic era and have to find their way home.

At the Star Wars Celebration this week, Watts announced that Jude Law had joined the cast in a starring role (presumably not as one of the kids). Also presumably not as a talented young wizard who will grow up to teach a human Horcrux, even though he’s already proven an aptitude for it. No other details about the character, including a name, were revealed. In Cop Car, Kevin Bacon pursued the young thieves, so it would be cool if Law were playing a similar, villainous role.

This marks the 8th Star Wars series either currently available or in development. Beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi launching May 27th, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett, we’re also getting the character-focused Andor in August this year, with Ahsoka sometime in 2023, The Acolyte, Lando, and now The Skeleton Crew to come. That means you can watch a Star Wars show every night of the week and twice on Sunday.

