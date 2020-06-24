Amy Schumer has never been shy about sharing details about her life through stand-up, but now she’s pulling the curtain back even further for HBO Max in her new three-part documentary series Expecting Amy.

As fans of Schumer know, the comedian went through an extremely difficult pregnancy while preparing for her Netflix special Growing, which she amazingly pulled off only to land in the hospital immediately afterwards. In the first official trailer for Expecting Amy, viewers get a glimpse at that physical and emotional toll that Schumer experienced, which she started documenting the moment she found out she was pregnant. The three-part series will also explore how Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, learned that he’s on the autism spectrum, which lead to the couple navigating some tricky waters when it comes to Schumer’s very personal style of stand-up. While the trailer is definitely punctuated with laughs and Schumer’s trademark humor, there are definitely some raw moments as she battles her way to becoming a mom.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all. Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, she showcases her incredible journey on the road, revealing the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Expecting Amy offers a hilarious and raw 360-degree look at this new stage of her life. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s movie “Comedian,” if he had been pregnant. With her family and friends along for the ride to support her and keep her sane and balanced, she does it all with perseverance, heart and the priceless sense of humor she’s known for.

All three episodes of Expecting Amy will drop July 9 on HBO Max.

(Via HBO Max)