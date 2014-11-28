Exploring The History And Legacy Of ‘The Daily Show’

When Stewart replaced Craig Kilborn as the host of The Daily Show in 1999, the show didn’t immediately appear all that different. It was a takeoff on shows like Nightline and doubled as a talk show. Stewart would discuss politics but he was more likely to crack jokes about whatever was going on, and mock the process as a whole rather than present a real opinion about the subject at hand.
What changed The Daily Show forever — and what took Stewart beyond comedian — was the first show after 9/11. His opening monologue is one of the most touching moments in television history. Stewart avoids cliche during his speech, and simply speaks honestly about his perspective on the attacks. He breaks into tears more than once, and you don’t doubt his sincerity for a second. Of all the commentaries that emerged in the wake of 9/11, Stewart’s might gave been the most essential. It proved he was not just a great comedian, but an outsanding orator as well. From their, the show truly took off, becoming the satirical-but-not-afraid-to-be-serious voice that America would prove to sorely need during troubled times.
It was in the early years of the Bush administration that The Daily Show found itself. Stewart had come into his own as a political satirist, and the correspondent bench was loaded, with Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry all part of the cast. Seriously, read that list again — the Big 3 on the Cavaliers has nothing on these guys.
With the 2004 election approaching, it was becoming increasingly clear that Jon Stewart was one of America’s most important political voices, even if he was a bit reluctant to accept such a position. Studies were coming out showing that more teenagers got their news from The Daily Show than from actual news shows (I was one of those teenagers at the time), and in October 2004, he made his legendary appearance on Crossfire, where he accused the hosts of “partisan hackery,” and famously called Paul Begala a d***. When that show was canceled not long after, it was undeniable that Stewart’s fiery appearance had led to its downfall. He mattered more than the old guard at that point, and given the opportunity, he was gleefully unafraid to put them in their place.
But as the show was reaching the peak of its powers, there were problems brewing. Namely, that superstar cast of correspondents was moving on to bigger things. Colbert left to do his own show, Carell left for a movie a career, and a starring role on The Office, where Helms would later join him. Corddry eventually left, too, leaving the roster somewhat bare. If The Daily Show was going to stay at the apex of political satire, it would have to re-load its supporting cast.
Thankfully, the program was more than up to the challenge. The husband and wife duo of Samantha Bee and Jason Jones helped stabilized things, as both have been part of the cast for over a decade now. In subsequent years, The Daily Show added talents like John Oliver, Aasif Mandvi, and Wyatt Cenac. After losing his dream team, Stewart rebuilt his supporting cast, and the show lost little, if anything, in the humor department. At this point, The Daily Show felt a bit like Saturday Night Live in its prime years; it could shuffle its cast year-after-year without losing its comedic edge.
“Fox News is more conservative than MSNBC is liberal…”
Fox isn’t Conservative. Ted Cruz isn’t Conservative. I don’t understand what people don’t understand but Fox and Ted Cruz are Reactionary. In nearly every situation they do not take the Conservative view at all.
Let me blow your mind, the ACLU is a Conservative Organization because they try “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.” Doesn’t mean they always succeed but in a world where definitions of words actually matter they are a Conservative Organization.
Didn’t blow my mind at all. It’s absolutely correct. If you want to see true defense of the Constitution, look at the ACLU. They have more reverence for the Constitution than the current Supreme Court does.
@Yogi – I agree with you on principle, but you have to remember that liberal and conservative have little meaning any more. It’s just team names at this point so it’s easier to keep score.
I had a thought once, since he mentions the Statue of Liberty … the thing is a shade of chartreuse now … it was originally a bronze colored statute … when France first gifted the United States the Statue of Liberty it was bronze in color … what would it take to reform the Statue of Liberty from it’s aged color of chartreuse to a powerful color of bronze that it once was … to turn back the clock and reform the Statue of Liberty to it’s original shade of bronze … that color that the statue originally had that no one alive today has ever seen it in … whatever it would take to turn back the clock on the Statue of Liberty and clean such a symbol and bring it back to the origins of what it meant … maybe the concept of liberty has aged and changed the same way the color of that statue has … maybe through transforming something to it’s original hue … we can symbolically reaffirm our nation’s subconscious belief in itself by looking giving everyone the opportunity that has never seen it the way it was … the chance to see something the way it was … the statue of liberty … in it’s original form … and color.
Jon says that America has already won because firefighters, buckets, rebuilding, etc. around the 7:00 minute mark. This is why we’ll never win because a few feel-good actions will never match the hate Islamists have for us and the will they have to destroy us in the end.
We’ll never win?
Jesus Christ, we have the greatest military in the world. Sack up, Nancy.
I’ve been a fan of Stewart since his MTV days and the man just gets better with age. His 9/11 clip is heartbreaking, and what’s so angering are the comments you see on the video. People claiming Stewart wasn’t genuine, his tears are fake, so on and so on, basically he was putting on a show. While there are some brief moments of levity, you can’t help but feel the extraordinary weight of trying to present news of this caliber to the public. This goes for anyone that breaks a story of such depravity and grief. We look to them for strength, and Stewart was a reassuring voice in a troubled time, even if that voice wavered and was tinged with tears. The legacy that is the Daily Show will be hard to top, there just is no other Stewart out there. Same goes for others in the field that have put their own signature on everything they do. Any of the Stewart naysayers, I can’t agree with their picking apart of the man and his show, but if you want to see integrity and a genuine love for what he does and his connection to the public as a whole, that 9//11 clip is all that needs to be seen.
Perfectly stated, +1.
Pretty sure he called Tucker Carlson a dick, not Paul Begala.
It is around the 12:25 mark and it was Carlson he was calling a dick.
Watching the Crossfire video, right at the beginning of Jon Stewart’s contribution, he looks a little like and sounds exactly like Dr. Harrison Wells from The Flash.
His opening after 9/11 was truly heartbreaking, but Stewart is more often than not, a complete asshole on other shows. And he does NOT walk any sort of a line when grilling Republicans and Democrats. He is another shill for the left as is (was) his Colbert Show.
