CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand arrives in less than month, and yet the show is still pulling casting surprises out of its hat. Case in point: the showrunners have revealed that Ezra Miller was secretly cast as Trashcan Man, an unstable pyromaniac who has a key role in King’s classic novel after joining forces with the villainous Randall Flagg, played by Alexander Skarsgard in the new miniseries.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Miller shares what drew him to the role, “Trash is the underestimated and misinterpreted amongst us,” and how he had a very specific demand from the costuming department on Day 1:

“‘Fireproof underwear’ were two of the first words out of my mouth in the first conceptual meeting,” Miller wrote. “I was very interested in working directly with the wardrobe department in creating a look based entirely on the practical demands of the characters pyromania. Trash wears nothing but what is necessary to craft incendiaries, ignite them, and get as close to the flames as possible — in order to revel in the fire.”

Miller’s casting is also unexpected due to persistent online rumors that Marilyn Manson would be playing Trashcan Man in the updated adaptation. However, that rumor isn’t entirely without basis. According to the showrunners, Manson was in talks for the CBS All Access miniseries, but for the character of The Kid. Much like King’s original version of The Stand, The Kid’s story didn’t really fit the show’s narrative, and the Manson casting never came to pass.

The Stand arrives December 17 under the direction of Josh Boone, who describes the King masterpiece as “one of the great American novels. I think it’s sort of The Lord of the Rings, but in America,”

