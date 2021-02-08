The Marvel Cinematic Universe has only just begun its run of Disney+ shows, and it kicked off with a doozy: WandaVision, which is by far the strangest and most ambitious thing the brand has yet unleashed, and in a way that has entranced, not angered, the fan base. From the looks of its Super Bowl teaser, it looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is more typically Marvel-esque, with its action scenes and mispaired duo and even an old enemy we haven’t seen in five years.

That pair is Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, and the last time we saw them they were bidding farewell to their shared buddy: an old Steve Rogers. The two never had much interaction previously, but the show forces them to team up anyway, much like Hobbs and Shaw. Their mission: to take down Baron Helmut Zemo, Daniel Brühl’s Captain America: Civil War baddie, who’s been laying low in prison, awaiting his fearsome return.

This is a TV show but it looks extraordinarily expensive, with the kinds of special effects and camerawork you see in any of the MCU. And it is expensive: The whole six episodes reportedly cost $150 million. And if you have Disney+, you won’t even have to fork over any extra dough to see it.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts its first episode on March 19 and you can watch the trailer in the video above.