Before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landed on Disney+ on March 19, The Mandalorian and WandaVision were the top series for the streaming services as it continues to have a strong showing in its second year. In just 72 hours, Mando and Wanda were already moving down the bench. According to internal numbers from Disney+ — which, for the record, like Netflix are not verified by a third party — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now the most watched series premiere ever after besting WandaVision‘s debut and the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian. Via Marvel:

Disney+ Original series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios ranked as the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, Friday, March 19 – Sunday, March 22, and the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

Of course, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s success wouldn’t have been possible without both WandaVision and The Mandalorian crushing it. Those series set the bar on what to expect from Disney+, so it only tracks that viewers quickly lined up for Falcon and Winter Soldier after Wanda and Mando became can’t miss, water cooler events each week like clockwork. Heck, as of this writing, Marvel fans are still buzzing about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s surprise ending, and just like WandaVision, the fan theories are already working themselves into a lather as folks try to figure out what’s happening with the new Captain America.

And, no, he’s not Mephisto. Probably.

