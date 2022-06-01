When he’s not forecasting trends on Saturday Night Live, or vacationing on Fire Island, Bowen Yang is posting incredibly niche memes on his Instagram account, which has the handle @FayeDunaway. As it turns out Faye Dunaway, the legendary Oscar winner, and one-time CSI guest star, knows about the handle and intends to fight it out with Yang on live television.

Yang stopped by Live With Kelly And Ryan to discuss his upcoming movie Fire Island, and he said that Dunaway is aware of his handle. “As of, like, two weeks ago, I’ve gotten word that she knows about me having the handle and she does actually want to come on SNL and confront me on live television.”

When asked about how she would approach the topic, Yangs had some ideas. “Maybe on Update, she gets brought out to talk about her social media handle being co-opted by this random Asian guy.” Maybe she can dunk on Colin Jost while she’s there.

Yang then explained that he had the handle sine before being cast on Saturday Night Live. I did not want this because I was like, truly, just some plebeian in Brooklyn,” Yang said. “[I thought], best-case scenario, her people reach out to me and give me like $20 and I give it to her. But, now…. there’s a blue check next to my name. People might think that I’m the real Faye Dunaway!” To be clear, the real Dunaway does not have an Instagram account. Yet!