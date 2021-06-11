HBO Max isn’t known for its reality shows as much as its HBO content and Warner movie releases, but if Nikki Glaser gets her way that’s about to change in a hurry. Thursday brought official word for another reality show for the Warners streaming service, one that gets right to the point about its premise with the title: FBoy Island.

Billed as a strange mix of The Bachelor and Love Is Blind, the reality show about “f*ckboys” and “nice guys” will feature comedian Nikki Glaser as host. Glaser posted about the show on Twitter on Thursday and promised it is “everything” you expect a reality show about f*ckboys to be.

I am hosting your next favorite reality dating show. It’s for @hbomax and it’s called FBOY ISLAND. Yes. FBOY ISLAND. I assure you it it’s everything you think it will be and more. Had the best time of my life making this insane show. https://t.co/wflVniuprs — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) June 10, 2021

Complete with a tropical poster and shirtless dudes, it’s certainly a departure from some early reality offerings on HBO Max such as The Bridge, where extremely British people worked together to make a bridge across a lake using rudimentary tools and engineering knowledge. This one, in other words, sounds much more like American reality TV.

Here’s the official logline from HBO:

Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

It sounds weird enough to work. Or, at the very least, be extremely watchable in a weekend or so. Which is all we’re really looking for from reality TV on a streaming platform, right? Glaser certainly seems excited about the project.

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBOY ISLAND, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing,” she said according to a release. “But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons.”

FBoy Island premieres on HBO Max later this summer.