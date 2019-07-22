How ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Handled Alicia’s Fate In The Midseason Finale

07.21.19

AMC

(Warning: Fear The Walking Dead spoilers will be found below.)

While fighting off a radioactive zombie at the end of last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia pulled her weapon out of the zombie’s brain and was splashed all over the face with radioactive blood, leaving not just Alicia but viewers with the distinct impression that her death may be imminent.

The death of Alicia, obviously, would be devastating for Fear the Walking Dead, but showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg did little to allay fans’ concerns, telling Entertainment Weekly, “All that contaminated blood on Alicia definitely puts her in a lot of risk and danger … it’s definitely cause for concern.”

