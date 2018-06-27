AMC

Fear the Walking Dead took a while to work through its kinks and finally find itself, beginning in season three and hitting its stride in season four. Viewers may recall, however, that the original idea for the series was to set it during the initial outbreak of the zombie apocalypse, essentially during the time period in which Rick Grimes was in a coma on The Walking Dead. That lasted all of six episodes, before Fear had run through essentially every well-worn trope familiar to anyone who has ever watched a zombie movie and decided to move on to stories more familiar to fans of The Walking Dead.

The disastrous season two, which saw the show’s biggest ratings declines, was also the season in which the writers thought it would be a good idea to set the zombie apocalypse in the ocean, which resulted in some comically absurd sequences in which characters were often confronted by zombie swimmers out in the Pacific Ocean. It did not take long, however, for the show to figure out that Pirates and Zombies wasn’t working before Dave Erickson returned the series to the dry land of Mexico.

It seems, however, that the season two arc has elicited a copyright lawsuit from author Mel Smith, who alleges that Robert Kirkman and others associated with Fear the Walking Dead ripped off ideas from his comic series, Dead Ahead. Here is how Dead Ahead is described (via The Hollywood Reporter):